Select A Great Hotel Each Time You Getaway

Booking a hotel can be a tricky experience, especially if you are not familiar with the area you will be staying in. You could also end paying a lot more than you intended to, thanks to hidden fees. So here are some tips to help you find the perfect hotel at a price that is right for you.

To find the best deals on hotels consider a travel agent. Many times travel agents can find wonderful hotels at a great price. When booking with a travel agent, ensure that the agent knows both your wants and your needs. This will allow the travel agent to shop for both and offer you choices.

Do comparison shopping online. Often you"ll need to do some comparison shopping to find the best deals out there. Some quick web searches can do you a lot of good. There you'll see who has the best prices for hotels in the areas you are considering. It can save you some real cash.

If you know that you will need to make phone calls from your hotel room, check to make sure you will have free Wi-Fi service. Rather than using the in-room phone, and getting charged an arm and a leg, use an Internet phone service that is free. For example, both Skype and Line are possibilities.

Look into club-level rates. While these rooms are more expensive up front, they typically offer a great value. For example, included in the price could be breakfast or dessert, Wi-Fi service or other perks, like drinks and snacks. See what is offered and decide if the extra cost is worth it to you.

To avoid having to iron your shirts when you unpack everything in your hotel room, pack your polo and dress shirts more carefully. Use a hanging bag, and stack your dress shirts together. Then, starting with the shirt in back, bring the arms around, stacking the arms and wrapping them around keeps your shirts in place.

Search for hotel deals online. Usually, when you try to book a room over the phone, the clerk will not let you know that there is a better deal online. You have to look for the discounts. Websites like Travelocity and Expedia can be a great way to do research on hotels.

If you are planning to stay in a hotel for an entire week or longer, ask the hotel about long term price discounts. Hotels will often have weekly and monthly rates which are unpublished. These can offer significant price breaks for your hotel stay. Be sure to mention it upfront.

Avoid using the phone in the hotel to make any calls. If you do not have a mobile phone, it would be a good idea to purchase a prepaid phone to make calls during your stay. The only exception should be if free local calls are included in the room rate.

Visit several online travel websites and compare hotel room prices. These online travel websites do not always offer the same price for hotel rooms at a specific location. By choosing two or three different online travel websites, you can assure you are getting the best deal possible. Also, booking close to your travel date will usually net you a better price.

It is often helpful to choose a hotel that includes a free breakfast. While many of the breakfasts are not elaborate, they offer you a way to start your day off right without having to search for a place to eat. Many hotels offer a continental breakfast that includes, coffee, tea and pastries while others offer cereal, eggs, pancakes, waffles and other breakfast foods.

To keep your incidentals at a minimum, especially when you are staying at a hotel outside the US, ask about the cost of wireless Internet before you check in, and especially before you log in the first time. Some hotels don't disclose the costly per-minute costs of Internet access, but they will certainly show up on the bill.

Be aware of the check in and check out times for the hotel at which you are staying. If you arrive too early, your room may not be ready, and you may have to wait a few hours to access it. If you fail to check out by the appointed time, you may be charged for an extra day. Knowing the hotel policies with regard to check in and check out times can save you some aggravation.

Nothing casts a pall over a vacation like having to stay in a hotel that seems like something out of a horror movie. However, finding the perfect vacation for your next trip can seem impossible at times. With the right advice, doing so becomes a lot easier. Use the tips you have read here to find a great hotel.