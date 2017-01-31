Learn Some Hotel Tricks You May Not Know About

Booking an inferior hotel can be nightmarish. It's a costly error that can ruin your trip. So, you'll find this article to be helpful because it contains advice to get you a great hotel room for a good price.

To accommodate a small family without having to pay for more than one hotel room, look for a location that offers suites. Often the rates are competitive with single-room rates at other hotels, but the addition of a living area (and a fold-out bed) means that more of you can sleep comfortably.

After you check prices for hotels online, call the hotel's direct number. Sometimes you can get a better price when you reserve directly through the hotel rather than through the company's website or toll-free number. In addition, you can make any special requests during this call, such as requesting a quiet room or a crib.

Always see if you can find deals online when you're thinking of getting a hotel room. Many times, the person you book your room with will not tell you that you can get a discount online. You have to look for the discounts. Use popular websites such as Jetsetter, SniqueAway, or RueLalaTravel.

If you've left amenities at home, ask the front desk. Often you won't need to go out to buy things like toothpaste and toothbrushes. The front desk typically has the staples available to customers at no cost whatsoever. Sure it's only a few dollars saved, but every dollar counts.

If you want to save some serious money on your hotel reservations, get the price bundled with something else. This is typically done through an online travel site. When bundled with airfare, hotel room rates drop dramatically, sometimes by over half the list rates that are publicly advertised elsewhere on the Internet.

Get all the information you need before booking a hotel room. In addition to making sure they serve all your basic needs, you should also ask if there are any events planned at the hotel at the same time you will be there. A convention, for instance, can mean you will be in a noisy, crowded hotel.

When traveling with small children, try to choose a hotel that caters to them. Most hotels offer cribs. Some have playgrounds and/or pools to help keep your kids entertained. Some even offer or children's programs during the day or babysitters at night. Many hotels do not charge extra for children under a certain age to stay in the same room with their parents.

If you're training for a marathon and have a weeklong business trip planned, there's no reason to let your running slip. Look online for local running groups in the city where you are going to stay, and join them for their social runs. If there aren't many groups, look for local running stores, as they also offer social jogs.

If you plan on using any glasses from the hotel minibar, make sure that you wash them first. Even if they appear to be clean, they may have been wiped with a chemical cleaner. Many housekeeping staff use the same products that they use to clean windows and mirrors on those glasses.

Call the hotel you are planning to stay in and see if they offer any discounts. Many hotels offer discounts for senior citizens, business travelers, military personnel and government officials. Additionally, if you are a member of an automobile association, you may qualify for a reduced rate on your hotel stay.

Never ask for the minibar to be removed from your hotel room. You may think this is a great way to ensure that you don't partake of the minibar; however, most hotels charge for this service. Instead, if you may be tempted to drink alcoholic beverages, purchase your favorite beverage at a package store.

To avoid the unpleasant surprise of a costly pet deposit when you check into a hotel, ask about pet policies and fees when you book the room. That gives you the flexibility of choosing a hotel that is more pet-friendly and keeps you from having a huge fee that you pay just because it's too inconvenient to switch hotels at the last minute.

Be aware of the check in and check out times for the hotel at which you are staying. If you arrive too early, your room may not be ready, and you may have to wait a few hours to access it. If you fail to check out by the appointed time, you may be charged for an extra day. Knowing the hotel policies with regard to check in and check out times can save you some aggravation.

Don't limit your hotel bed bug inspection to the bed. Bed bugs can be up to fifteen feet away. So, check any chairs and other furniture around the room. Also look in drawers and closet spaces before unpacking your clothes and risking them. As always, flag someone on the staff down if you find anything.

The hotel business is competitive. If you have a bad experience during a hotel visit, let the management know right away. Your comments will help them improve their service and make them into a better chain. Sometimes you may even get room credits as a sign of appreciation from management.

Be aware of the pet policy of the hotel. If you dislike or are allergic to pets, you should avoid hotels allowing them. Usually, hotels that do allow pets will have a strong odor coming from the linens as well as the carpeting. Some hotels charge a nominal fee for pets, while others charge substantially more. The fee charged may not be adequate to cover the extra cleaning needed to completely remove the odors.

Be pleasant when checking in if you want an upgrade. Take the time to look the front desk clerk in the eye and introduce yourself to the clerk. It is also a good idea to use the clerk's name when checking-in. Don't forget to smile and be courteous when asking for an upgrade.

Now that you know something about choosing a hotel, go make your reservations. That will be one more thing you can cross off your list. This vacation may just be the best one you ever take. Enjoy it, and remember what you've just learned the next time you plan a vacation.